There may not be another opportunity to implement Russia’s national projects, says Putin

"This work is very important and extensive, because there may not be another chance, we may not have this kind of money again to spend on national development goals in the following years or even decades," Putin said.

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. There may not be another opportunity to implement Russia’s national projects in the upcoming decades, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the Russian government, where they discussed Putin’s address to the Russian parliament.

The Russian leader called on the government to monitor the work and decisions made within this program aimed to improve Russia’s economy and social well-being of Russian citizens.

Putin noted that the composition of the new Russian government "is optimal, because there are people who worked on these decisions for the last one-and-a-half years and defined national development goals and national projects, and at the same time, there are people who have not worked in government before but have been somewhat involved in this work in their previous positions."

Putin stressed that the new government has no time to lose. "We simply do not have the right to do this," the president said. "We cannot pretend that someone is not aware of something. Everyone knows everything, everyone is ready to work, and everyone is up to date on everything."

The Russian leader told government members that he expects concrete results in all areas of national development. "I wish success to all of us," Putin concluded.