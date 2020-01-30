Russia puts billionaire tycoon on wanted list

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee asked Moscow’s Basmanny Court to arrest Boris Mints in absentia, a well-known businessman, accused of embezzlement, the court’s spokeswoman Irina Morozova told TASS.

She added that the businessman had been put on the international wanted list.

"The court received a petition from the investigation to take a preventive measure against Boris Iosifovich Mints accused under Part 4 of Article 160 of Russia’s Criminal Code (Misappropriation or Embezzlement) in the form of remand in custody in absentia," she specified.

According to her, the court is going to consider the investigation’s petition on January 31 at 10:00 Moscow time.

Morozova said that the oligarch’s two sons are also on the wanted list and are likewise accused of embezzlement.

"The investigation asks to arrest the sons of Mints - Alexander and Dmitry - in absentia," the court’s representative said.

Earlier, Vedomosti reported that the Investigative Committee had been checking Mints’ activities following a statement by Mikhail Zadornov, chairman of the board of Otkritie FC Bank.

According to one of the newspaper’s sources, it concerns the O1 Group Finance’s unsecured bonds on the balance sheet of Otkritie.

Boris Mints is the founder of the investment company O1 Group, which focuses on financing and real estate. In 2018, he transferred control over the Future Financial Group and the O1 Properties development company (part of the O1 Group) to the Cyprus-based Riverstretch Trading & Investments (RT&I). The magnate is also the founder of the Museum of Russian Impressionism.

The US Congress put Boris Mints on the so-called Kremlin list. This list includes businessmen, who have fortunes of more than $1 bln and can be subject to sanctions.