Belarusian president approves draft protocol on amending gas deal with Russia

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decree to approve a draft protocol on amending an agreement with Russia on gas supplies.

The document, published by the national legislative website on Friday, stipulates "approving the draft protocol on amending the agreement between the governments of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation about the pricing procedure for the deliveries of natural gas to the Republic of Belarus and its transportation via gas pipelines located on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, dated November 25, 2011, as a basis for negotiations."

Besides, the presidential decree vests the country’s government with credentials for negotiating on the draft protocol and authorizes it with introducing non-essential amendments to it.

Gazprom and Belarus signed a protocol on gas prices for January-February 2020 and supplements to transit and supply contracts extending them until 2021 on December 31, 2019. According to the documents signed, the contracted volumes of supplies and transit will remain at the level of 2019 this year. In January-February, Belarus will receive gas at last year’s price of $127 per 1,000 cubic meters.