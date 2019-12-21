Russian transit gas tariff will be increased - Energy Minister of Ukraine

KIEV, December 21. /TASS/. The tariff for transit of Russian gas through Ukrainian territory will be increased, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Alexey Orzhel said on Saturday.

"There is a clear understanding of the parties that the tariff should increase," the minister said.

According to him, "there will be a certain increase in the tariff for transportation." At the same time, Orzhel did not specify the figure, since it is set by the Ukrainian regulator, which regulates energy and utilities. It was previously assumed that the regulator would state the gas transit tariff before December 26.