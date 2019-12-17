Russia plans to organize grain hub in Syria’s Tartus — deputy PM

DAMASCUS, December 17. /TASS/. Russia plans to organize a grain hub at the Syrian port of Tartus to consolidate its positions on the Middle East grain market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, who is currently on a working visit to Syria, said on Tuesday.

"Next year, we plan to build a new grain hub in the port of Tartus. It will help Russia, as a leading grain exporter, to ensure permanent presence on the market of the Middle East region," he said, adding that it will make it possible to ship Russian grain from this port to any of the Middle Eastern countries.

In 2017, Moscow and Damascus signed an agreement on deploying a Russian Navy logistics center for a term of 49 years.