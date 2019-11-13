Sberbank to resume talks on Ukrainian subsidiary sale after sanctions lifting by Kiev

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Sberbank will restart negotiations on the sale of its Ukrainian subsidiary after Kiev lifts sanctions, First Deputy CEO of the bank Lev Khasis told reporters on Wednesday.

"Following the introduction of Ukrainian sanctions against Sberbank, resumption of negotiations with anyone about [Ukrainian subsidiary] sale will be possible after the removal of Ukrainian sanctions," the banker said.

The bank’s asset is under such negotiations that it is impossible to hold negotiations on sale with anybody, Khasis noted. Coordination of previous buyers with the National Bank of Ukraine failed as early as before the introduction of the sanctions, he added.