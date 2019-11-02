PM Medvedev to attend ASEAN Business Investment Summit and East Asia Summit

BANGKOK, November 3. /TASS/. On November 3-4, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will attend the Business Investment Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Bangkok, press service of the Russian government said on Sunday.

The work program of the Russian Prime Minister in Bangkok will begin on November 3. He will speak at the ASEAN Business Investment Summit and hold a series of bilateral meetings. In particular, he will meet with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen, and Prime Minister of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

According to First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Sergey Prikhodko, the East Asian Summit will be used to meet with partners who will also participate in ASEAN events. Commenting on the cooperation between Russia, ASEAN, and SCO countries, Prikhodko noted that ASEAN countries are actively interested in the experience of other interstate associations and analyze their achievements. He recalled that at the Russia-ASEAN summit in May 2016 in Sochi, the leaders of the ten countries supported the Russian idea of forming the Greater Eurasian Partnership aimed at joining large integration and infrastructure projects implemented within the framework of the EAEU, ASEAN, and SCO.

The East Asia Summit traditionally rounds up ASEAN activities every year. Thailand is the Chair of the summit for 2019, and Vietnam will take over the role in 2020.