Serbia to sign 172.5 mln euros loan agreement with Russia

BELGRADE, October 18. /TASS/. Russia and Serbia will sign an agreement on a loan of 172.5 mln euros during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to Belgrade, Serbia’s Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure announced on Friday.

The Russian Prime Minister will visit Belgrade on Saturday.

According to the ministry’s statement, the loan agreement will be signed between the governments of the two states.

The amount of the Russian loan will be 172.5 mln euros, another 57.5 mln euros will be allocated by the Serbian side. The funds (230 mln euros) will be used for the construction of a railway to the border with Montenegro, the creation of a unified dispatch center, and electrical infrastructure in the sections of Belgrade - Budapest and Stara Pazova - Novi Sad.

The agreement on the upgrade of 209.8 kilometers of the railway from the city of Valevo to the border with Montenegro will be signed by the Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic and the Director General of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov.

The agreement on the design and construction of the Unified Dispatch Center in the amount of 9.48 mln euros will be signed by Director General of the Serbian Railways Infrastructure Miroljub Ievtic and Director General of Russian Railways International Sergey Pavlov.

Since 2014, Russian Railways International has been carrying out large-scale work on the modernization and construction of railway infrastructure in Serbia. At the moment, the reconstruction of the Belgrade-Pancevo section, railway facilities as part of the development of the Pan-European Transport Corridor X, the Resnik - Valevo section of the Belgrade - Bar line has been completed. Russian has also delivered its diesel trains to Serbia.