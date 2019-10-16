Russian Economy Ministry expects production output slowdown in Q4 2019

Russia reduces crude output within OPEC+ deal by 84% of its quota in first half of October

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development forecasts deceleration of industrial output growth rates in Russia to 1.2-1.5% in annual terms in the fourth quarter of this year, according to the ministerial report released on Wednesday.

Industrial production is steadily growing for the fourth month in a row with the rate of about 3%, the report says.

"At the same time, considering poor dynamics of PMI indicators and remaining effect of OPEC+ oil production capping agreement, industrial output growth rates are expected to decline in the fourth quarter of this year to 1.2-1.5% on an annualized basis," the report reads.