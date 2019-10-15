Russia can help Asia-Pacific reach sustainable energy goals, says UN official

BANGKOK, October 15. /TASS/. Russia has the potential to aid the Asia-Pacific region in reaching sustainable energy targets by 2030, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana said in an interview with TASS.

"Russia’s energy mix is quite diverse, almost 50% of its electricity production comes from natural gas, more than 17% is hydroelectricity," she stressed. "Natural gas has been recognized as a transition fuel as it is cleaner compared to other fossil fuels and may be used across multiple sectors of the modern economy."