Prime Ministers of Belarus and Russia initialed Union State integration program

GORKI, September 6. /TASS/. The Prime Ministers of Belarus and Russia Sergey Rumas and Dmitry Medvedev have initialed the integration development program within the Union State and approved a list of 31 roadmaps for implementing the document, the Belarusian Prime Minister announced following talks with his Russian counterpart.

"We put our visas under the action program and approved a list of 31 roadmaps," he said.