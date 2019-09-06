Prime Ministers of Belarus and Russia initialed Union State integration program

GORKI, September 6. /TASS/. The Prime Ministers of Belarus and Russia Sergey Rumas and Dmitry Medvedev have initialed the integration development program within the Union State and approved a list of 31 roadmaps for implementing the document, the Belarusian Prime Minister announced following talks with his Russian counterpart.
"We put our visas under the action program and approved a list of 31 roadmaps," he said.
Rumas noted that by December "a package of the program of action, a list of roadmaps and several intergovernmental agreements" should be prepared and submitted to the two presidents for signing.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State between Russia and Belarus.