Central Russia may attract $456 mln investments developing tourism

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The regions of Central Russia may attract investments worth about 30 bln rubles ($456 mln) by developing tourism projects. This is according to the data contained in the map of investment projects submitted by the Presidential Envoy to the Central Federal District at the Eastern Economic Forum (WEF).

At the EEF, the Central Federal District Presidential Envoy Igor Shchegolev presented an investment portfolio that includes more than 200 projects in 12 sectors of the economy. The total cost of potential projects is 1 trillion rubles ($15.2 bln). The investment proposals were placed on the map, which shows both the logistic location and the competitive environment.

"The volume of investment in tourism in Central Russia is 30 bln rubles, this implies 17 projects in total," according to the document.

Twenty UNESCO cultural heritage sites are located, about 36,000 architectural monuments are located in the regions of the Central Federal District.

The Orel, Kaluga, Lipetsk, Ryazan, Vladimir, Ivanovo and Yaroslavl regions are considered the most promising ones for the development of the tourism sector, according to the document. In the future it is planned to build hotels and recreational areas in those regions.

Annually, about 47 mln tourists come to Central Russia, a little less than 7 million are foreigners. Since 2016, the number of accommodation facilities increased by 26% and reached 5,000. According to data for 2018, the number of hotel rooms increased by 22% since 2016 and amounts to 538,000. However, according to the information portfolio, by 2024 about 250,000 more hotel rooms will be required.

About forum

The fifth Eastern Economic Forum was held in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 4-6. Roscongress Foundation was the organizer of the event. TASS news agency was the event’s general information partner, the official photo hosting agency and moderator of the presentation zone focusing on the Russian Far East’s innovation opportunities.