Russian agricultural exports to Saudi Arabia can be above $2 bln by 2024 — minister

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian agricultural exports to Saudi Arabia can be above $2 bln by 2024, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture said after the visit of Minister Dmitry Patrushev to the Kingdom.

"We suggest developing a joint program on expansion of exports of Russian foods to Saudi Arabia, so that exports of Russian agro-industrial sector products to be over $2 bln by 2024," Patrushev is cited as saying.

The Russian Minister of Agriculture visited Saudi Arabia, heading the delegation comprising representatives of the largest Russian companies of grain, meat, dairy, and confectionery industries, the ministry said.