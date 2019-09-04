{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
EASTERN ECONOMIC FORUM

Russian Export Center, Chinese Epinduo to launch online store to sell Russian food

The store will be launched on Tmall Food & Fresh, the food segment of one of China’s biggest b2c-platforms Tmall.com (part of Alibaba Group)

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian Export Center (REC) and China’s Epinduo have signed an agreement to launch a specialized national online store to sell food products from Russia, TASS correspondent reports from the signing ceremony held at the Eastern Economic Forum on Wedensday.

The store will be launched on Tmall Food & Fresh, the food segment of one of China’s biggest b2c-platforms Tmall.com (part of Alibaba Group).

It is planned to turn the flagship store into a platform for producers to sell goods avoiding the difficult and long process of opening their own stores. Currently Alibaba Group is launching stores to sell goods from New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore as part of a global import strategy.

"REC and Epindou will jointly develop the store’s marketing strategy, the criteria for participation, select companies to place their products on the virtual shelf. It is planned to launch the store and place the products of at least ten Russian producers in it by the end of the year," REC’s Senior Vice President Alexey Kozhevnikov said.

The online store will be launched next week, Kozhevnikov noted, adding that he expects sales worth at least 500 mln rubles ($7.4 mln). "Honestly, I expect more as half a billion is quite a modest amount. We all know how positively Chinese consumers deal with Russian goods as they consider those products of high quality and ecologically clean," he explained.

The store will mainly offer products of Far Eastern companies, Senior Vice President said.

"The competition for the solvent Chinese consumer is on the rise. Our target is to promote 500 companies through that store in three years," he said.

EASTERN ECONOMIC FORUM
REC to support export development of Sibur
The support instruments include subsidizing of the interest rate, export-related transportation costs, credit and insurance support
Read more
Putin’s visit to Mongolia aims to show Russia’s role in Asia, says expert
On Tuesday, the Russian leader will hold talks with Mongolian colleague Khaltmaagiin Battulga, sign a permanent Treaty on Friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries
Read more
Russia’s military to get 423 advanced helicopters by 2027
By now the Armed Forces have received 112 helicopters, the minister reported
Read more
Ukrainian parliament approves bill stripping lawmakers of immunity
After the document is signed by the Verkhovna Rada speaker and the president of Ukraine, the law will come into force starting January 1, 2020
Read more
Russia, Turkey hold consultations on supplies of Su-57, Su-35 jets
While visiting the international aerospace show MAKS-2019 in the company of Putin, Erdogan showed interest in Sukhoi combat planes
Read more
Iran and Russia to hold joint military drills in Indian Ocean
According to the Iranian top diplomat, his country and Russia have similar approaches to problems of maintaining security in the Gulf area
Read more
India orders $14.5 billion worth of weapons from Russia
Last year, major contracts were concluded for the supply of S-400 systems, frigates of project 11356, and a large batch of ammunition for the Air Force, the Navy and the ground forces
Read more
Russia’s facial recognition technology to be tested for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
"We are holding talks with FIFA and Qatar and will participate in the pilot project", Chief Executive Officer Alexander Minin said
Read more
Sukhoi-25UB fighter-bomber crashes in North Caucasus
The rescue service is searching for the two missing pilots
Read more
Indian prime minister arrives in Vladivostok to take part in EEF, meet with Putin
The 5th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 4-6
Read more
Russia assumes presidency in UN Security Council
The presidency of the UN Security Council rotates monthly among its members according to the alphabetical order of the names of the countries in English
Read more
Russia, India plan to jointly produce military equipment
The joint statement was adopted by the countries' leaders at the Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
Russia's envoy to Egypt dies in Cairo hospital
He was aged 68
Read more
Six states seek to buy Russia’s Mi-28NE attack helicopter, says defense cooperation agency
Among the partners who have shown interest in this machine are countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East and CSTO members-states, the press service said
Read more
British PM’s statement on World War II unacceptable, says Russian embassy
The British PM said that in September 1939 Poland found itself "trapped between the hammer of fascism and the anvil of communism"
Read more
Ankara’s Su-35 jet purchase can be an interim decision for Turkey — defense official
Earlier, a Russian executive said that Turkey has yet to contact Russia to purchase the Su-57 fighters
Read more
Press review: Putin signs landmark deal with Mongolia and what’s Macron offering Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 4
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry upgrades infrastructure at Hmeymim, Tartus in Syria
A variety of contingency factors had been taken into account in creating infrastructure, the defense minister said
Read more
Terrorists’ drones downed by air defense systems of Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian airbase in Hmeymim continues to operate in the routine mode
Read more
Trump may punish Kiev for 'flirting with China,' expert says
The expert pointed to the serious influence of US National Security Adviser John Bolton, who "is known for his resolute anti-Chinese course"
Read more
French, Russian defense ministers hold telephone talks ahead of Moscow meeting
The meeting between Russian and French defense and foreign ministers will be held in Moscow on September 9
Read more
Cyprus repaid in advance 1.56 bln euro debt to Russia - Bloomberg
Cyprus borrowed money from Russia with the aim of avoiding financial aid from the European Union and IMF
Read more
Putin signs indefinite Treaty on Friendship with Mongolia
According to the Russian president, the new deal would bring bilateral ties to an absolutely new level
Read more
Turkish military begins S-400 training in Russia
On August 27, Russia began deliveries of the second batch of S-400 to Turkey
Read more
Press review: Who’s the EEF’s guest of honor and can Russia capitalize on US-Iran tensions
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 3
Read more
Putin: Permanent friendship treaty with Mongolia to take relations to new level
Putin will arrive in Mongolia on September 2
Read more
Putin praises milestone permanent treaty with Mongolia
Putin says Russia, Mongolia could boost turnover through new projects
Read more
Russia’s heavyweight boxer Povetkin defeated Britain’s Fury in fight for WBA title
All three referees gave the victory to Povetkin
Read more
Putin arrives in Vladivostok to take part in Eastern Economic Forum
According to aide Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s speech will focus on issues of the Far East’s accelerated development
Read more
Abe wants to take talks on peace treaty to new level at meeting with Putin
The Russian presidential aide said earlier that Putin and Abe will meet on September 5 on the sidelines of the EEF
Read more
Several countries send in requests for purchasing Russia’s MiG-35 jet
MiG-35 is the newest multirole generation 4++ fighter
Read more
Trump cancels visit to Poland apparently due to Tusk’s criticism, says analyst
The analyst noted that Tusk's and Trump's stances on many issues differ, including on inviting Russia to participate in the G7
Read more
Russian tennis player Medvedev thanks US Open crowd for rooting against him
The booing crowd gave him energy to win, Medvedev said
Read more
US strike on Idlib leads to escalation of tensions in Syria — Iran’s foreign minister
US pursuit of profit doesn’t guarantee Mideast security, says Iran’s top diplomat
Read more
Russian State Duma’s commission on foreign interference to invite US ambassador to session
Earlier, the US embassy shared the route of a Moscow unsanctioned march on social media
Read more
Putin invites India to participate in implementation of LNG projects in Russia
Indian energy concerns are invited to participate in Far Eastern LNG and Arctic LNG 2
Read more
South Ossetia reports Georgia’s military buildup near its borders
About 30 Georgian servicemen were deployed in the village of Kobi on the Georgian side of the common border, South Ossetia said
Read more
Press review: US corporate giants to attend EEF and Russian intel chief slams US’ INF exit
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, September 2
Read more
US, Taliban insist on Russia’s presence at signing of agreement — senior diplomat
It is not yet known whether the agreement will be signed and when, the official pointed out
Read more
Two planes collide on runway at Sheremetyevo Airport, evacuation underway — source
The passengers are being evacuated
Read more
At least 12 nuclear power units of Russian project to be constructed in India — Putin
The first two units of the Russian-Indian Kudankulam NPP are in operation, the Russian president said
Read more
Russian legislator to meet with US senator at upper house this week
The meeting will be held at the US senator’s initiative, according to the Russian legislator
Read more
Both of Sukhoi-25UB’s pilots died in air crash on September 3
The pilots failed to eject themselves
Read more
Belarus will not deploy missiles if its security is not under threat — Lukashenko
Termination of the INF Treaty raises tensions in Europe, the Belarusian president stated
Read more
Russian-US trade turnover tops $13.8 bln in first half of 2019
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said that Russia is becoming increasingly attractive for Americans as a tourist destination
Read more
US spots maneuvers of Russian military satellite
According to NORAD, in early June, it had an orbit of 247 for 282 km. Now, the satellite has descended again
Read more
Military construction on Kurils has nothing to do with peace treaty with Japan — diplomat
The Russian diplomat will hash over security issues in Tokyo next week
Read more
Center-2019 drills not aimed against other countries — Russia’s defense minister
Presidents of countries involved in the exercise are welcome to attend, Russia's defense minister said
Read more
Zvezda shipbuilding complex, Samsung Heavy Industries to build shuttle tankers together
Samsung Heavy Industries will design gas carriers for Arctic LNG 2, Rosneft said
Read more
Russia plans to sign contracts worth billions of dollars after MAKS-2019 - Rosoboronexport
Since the beginning of 2019, Russia has supplied military goods to the tune of $8.5 bln
Read more
Russia testing fundamentally new electronic warfare system
TheRadio-Electronic Technologies Group produces several electronic warfare systems
Read more