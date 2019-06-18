Russia, India should support their own currencies instead of using US dollar — official

MUMBAI, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and India should jointly use the dollar less and develop national currencies instead, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said on Tuesday at the session of the Eastern Economic Forum in India.

"This is an advantage that the US enjoys. With the help of the dollar, they significantly influence world economy," Trutnev said.

"The world should be multipolar both politically and economically. We should work on this together. I am confident that there should not be only one dominant currency in the world, this is just wrong," he added.

In particular, Russia and India should support their own national currencies, he concluded.