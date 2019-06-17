Russia, South Korea to formally start free trade zone talks, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Moscow and Seoul officially agreed to start talks on the free trade zone agreement between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday at the meeting with Foreign Minister of South Korea Kang Kyung-wha.

"We will start official negotiations, and understanding has already been reached about that, to prepare an agreement on the free trade zone on investments and services trade matters. Furthermore, Russia will support the contacts already implemented between the Republic of Korea and the Eurasian Economic Union on trade liberalization issues," the Russian Minister noted.

In June 2018, Russia and Korea signed the joint statement on establishment of the free trade zone.