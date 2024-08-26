Putin requests financing territorial defense units in border regions from budget

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has requested financing territorial defense units in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions from the budget. The list of requests has been published on the Kremlin’s website.

"The government of the Russian Federation together with executive bodies of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions should ensure financing using the funds of the federal budget of territorial defense units of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions depending on the number of such units, including financing of the payment of monetary benefits to persons belonging to those units considering the functions fulfilled by them, as well as supplying of such units," the document reads.

Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz asked the Russian president at a meeting on the situation in regions bordering Ukraine on August 22 to provide help in financing territorial defense.