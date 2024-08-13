Russian defense minister visits Army-2024 forum

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov visited the Army-2024 defense show late on Tuesday, where he was shown weapons and equipment whose high efficiency was proven by the special operation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Late on August 13, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov visited the Army-2024 International Military Technical Forum. The head of the Russian defense ministry saw military hardware and weapons that proved their high efficacy in the special military operation zone," it said.

Belousov also familiarized himself with promising projects by Russian defense industry enterprises as well as with robotic systems and platforms tested in the special military operation’s zone.

Besides, unmanned aerial vehicles for attack, reconnaissance and special purposes, as well as air defense systems of various ranges and other advanced pieces of military hardware, were shown to the minister during his visit.

The minister also visited a display of trophy military equipment.

The Army 2024 international military and technical forum is taking place from August 12-14 at the Patriot exhibition center. During the event, participants will see, among other things, weapons, military and special equipment. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.