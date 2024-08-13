Law enforcement agencies foil 110 terrorist attacks in Russia in 2024 — FSB director

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Law enforcement agencies have foiled 110 terrorist attacks in Russia since the beginning of the year, Alexander Bortnikov, director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and chairman of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC), said.

"Since the beginning of the year, 110 terrorist attacks have been foiled. They were being prepared by Russian nationals recruited by the enemy. Over 1,050 individuals have been detained for plotting and committing terrorism-related crimes, justifying and promoting terrorism, as well as for providing funds and assistance to terrorists," Bortnikov said at an NAC meeting on increasing the readiness of Russian regions to repel terrorist encroachments and prevent terrorist threats amid Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.

He pointed out that the goal of the would-be terrorist attacks was to create instability across Russia. "The recent attacks on religious facilities and police officers in Makhachkala and Derbent are a striking example of that," Bortnikov said.