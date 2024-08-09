Russian naval ships wrap up visit to India’s Cochin port on Arabian Sea

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The Russian Pacific Feet’s naval group has departed from the Indian port of Cochin on the Arabian Sea in its long-distance deployment, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The Pacific Fleet’s naval group comprising the Guards Order of Nakhimov missile cruiser Varyag and the frigate Marshall Shaposhnikov has completed its business call program and left the port of Cochin of the Republic of India," the press office said in a statement.

During the anchorage at the Indian port, the Russian naval ships replenished their supplies while the crews took part in cultural and sports events, it specified.

The Russian naval sailors went on a sightseeing tour of the city of Cochin, visited ships of India’s Southern Naval Command and also played a friendly volleyball match with Indian servicemen, it said.

The Russian Pacific Fleet’s naval group is currently transiting the Arabian Sea in its long-distance deployment, the press office said.

The Pacific Fleet’s naval group embarked on its long-distance deployment on January 22 this year. Over this period, the combat ships have held dozens of combat training exercises and drills to organize ship everyday activities at sea. The Russian naval ships have made business calls at the ports of India, Sri Lanka, Iran, Qatar and Eritrea.