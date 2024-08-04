Battlegroup North’s helicopter hits Ukrainian stronghold

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces’ Ka-52 helicopter of the Battlegroup North has hit a Ukrainian stronghold with missiles, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The crew of the army aviation on the Ka-52 helicopter carried out a strike with unguided aviation missiles on a stronghold and enemy's manpower in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup North. The strike was carried out with C-8 unguided air-to-air missiles and Vihr guided air-to-air missiles at the specified coordinates," the statement said.

According to the ministry, after the projectiles were launched, the crew performed an anti-missile maneuver, released heat traps and returned to the departure airfield.