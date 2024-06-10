Rosoboronexport plans to show modern military helicopters at HeliRussia 2024

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec state corporation) will present Russian military helicopters at the International Helicopter Exhibition HeliRussia 2024, which will be held from June 10 to 12 in Moscow, the company’s press service said.

"Russia's helicopter industry confidently meets the needs of the country's armed forces with modern machines that have proven their top performance in real combat situations. Today's available production capacities with priority implementation of state defense orders allow us to fully fulfill Rosoboronexport's export contracts," the press service quoted the company’s General Director Alexander Mikheev.

The company will also present the latest lightweight multi-purpose guided missile 305E and anti-tank guided missiles that have proven effective in the special military operation zone at the exhibition. "Rosoboronexport will also show a wide range of aircraft weapons, including anti-tank guided missiles that have proven their high effectiveness during the special military operation and the latest light multi-purpose guided missile 305E," the press service said.

At the same time, Rosoboronexport's order portfolio for helicopters includes contracts for delivery of over 170 aircraft to more than 20 countries. "The company's order portfolio for helicopter equipment includes contracts for the delivery of over 170 machines to more than 20 countries," the company's press service said.