Military attaches from friendly states visit Russian Northern Fleet ships

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Military attaches from foreign states accredited in Russia viewed an advanced missile frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine during their visit to the Northern Fleet’s main naval base of Severomorsk, its press office reported on Thursday.

"Today military attaches from friendly countries viewed combat ships and support vessels at the Northern Fleet’s main naval base of Severomorsk and familiarized themselves with the show of modern armament, military and special hardware used by the Northern Fleet in accomplishing assigned missions. After that, a ceremony of laying wreaths and flowers at the WWII Memorial to Polar Region Defenders took place," the press office said in a statement.

Northern Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov said that Russia’s Defense Ministry and Navy Command attached special attention to developing international military cooperation with friendly states.

"Such events contribute to developing cooperation and strategic partnership between our countries in the interests of globally strengthening stability and security," he stressed.

At the Northern Fleet’s main naval base, foreign military attaches visited the latest frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov carrying precision missile weapons, the Oryol nuclear-powered submarine cruiser and other naval ships and support vessels, it said.

"They viewed with great interest the latest Yasen-M-class nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Krasnoyarsk carrying precision missile weapons moored at one of the berths, which was accepted for service in the Russian Navy late last year," the press office reported.