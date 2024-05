MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces have hit two bases of militants who holed up in the Amour mountain range area in Syria’s Homs province, Major General Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said during a briefing.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces’ strikes have taken out two bases of militants who had left the Al-Tanf area and holed up in hard-to-reach mountainous areas of the Amour Range in Homs province," he said.