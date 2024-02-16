Russian deputy defense minister, Myanmar’s envoy confirm plans for cooperation

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin held a meeting with Myanmar's Ambassador to Moscow, Tit Lynn Ohn, the Russian Defense Ministry said, noting that the parties confirmed their desire to use the potential to deepen cooperation in the defense sector.

"On February 16, 2024, the Russian Deputy Minister of Defense, Colonel General Alexander Fomin, held a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to the Russian Federation, Tit Lynn Ohn. <...> The parties gave high marks to the dynamically developing mutually beneficial relations and confirmed their desire to maximize the use of the accumulated potential for deepening cooperation in the defense sector," it noted.

The Russian deputy defense chief congratulated the ambassador on the start of his diplomatic service in Moscow and "expressed gratitude for the traditionally high Myanmar representation in the events organized by the Russian Defense Ministry in 2023," the ministry added. The meeting was held in a traditionally friendly atmosphere.