Russian troops hit Ukraine’s ammunition, fuel depots — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian troops have hit Ukrainian ammunition and fuel depots in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions, the Defense Ministry said.

"Missile forces and artillery, attack drones of battlegroups of the Russian Armed Forces wiped out ammunition and fuel depots for military hardware of the Ukrainian army in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions", the ministry said.

In addition, 118 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military hardware were hit in 137 areas.