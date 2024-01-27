Ukrainian forces lost up to 100 servicemen in Krasny Liman direction over day

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian troops day repelled two attacks by assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction in one in the areas of Yampolovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and Chervonoy Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic, and also defeated enemy personnel and equipment in the areas of Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic and Serebryansky forestry. The enemy lost up to 100 military personnel, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the Center group of troops repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 63rd mechanized brigade and the 44th rifle battalion in the areas of the settlements of Yampolovka, Donetsk People's Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova, Lugansk People's Republic. In addition, manpower and equipment of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the settlement of Kirovsk, Donetsk People's Republic, as well as Serebryansky forestry, were defeated," the ministry said.