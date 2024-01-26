Military gear supplied on time to Russia’s special op zone, boosts readiness — Shoigu

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Military hardware and arms are supplied in due time to the zone of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, which helps to boost the combat capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Friday.

"Military hardware and weapons are delivered to the zone of the special military operation in a timely manner and it helps to increase the combat capabilities of the [Russian] combined forces," the defense chief stated.

Moreover, he continued, a process of prompt repair and maintenance work on military hardware in the zone of the special military operation has been organized, which has helped to significantly reduce repair timeframes and boost combat readiness.

The defense minister added that the priority task at the moment is to provide each combat unit and each solider with the necessary equipment required for the successful implementation of combat duties.