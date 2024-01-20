Russian forces hit Ukraine’s German-made IRIS-T radar — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian forces have hit Ukraine’s German-made IRIS-T radar station, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"Russian tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile and artillery forces inflicted damage on enemy troops and equipment, including a German-made IRIS-T radar, in 118 areas" the statement reads.
In the Knerson area, Russian troops, backed by artillery forces, made the enemy lose up to 35 troops, two motor vehicles and a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer.