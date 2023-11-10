Russian tech giant to discuss military-technical cooperation at Dubai Airshow

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. A delegation of the Russian state tech giant Rostec will discuss the prospects of military-technical cooperation and civilian projects with its partners at the Dubai Airshow international aerospace exhibition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in mid-November, Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov told TASS on Friday.

"The Dubai Airshow is one of the largest international venues where leading world producers can demonstrate their innovations. For Russia, this is an excellent opportunity to present military and civilian innovations to foreign customers. The Rostec delegation has mapped out a schedule of meetings and negotiations where it plans to discuss both the prospects of military-technical cooperation and civilian projects with partners," the Rostec senior executive said.

The Dubai Airshow is one of the world’s largest aerospace exhibitions held once every two years. Russia has been a participant in Dubai aerospace shows since 1993. This year, 20 national pavilions at the Dubai Airshow will demonstrate over 180 aircraft of more than 1,400 producers. The Dubai aerospace show will run on November 13-17.