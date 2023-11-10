{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Russia's defense industry

Russian tech giant to discuss military-technical cooperation at Dubai Airshow

For Russia, the airshow is an excellent opportunity to present military and civilian innovations to foreign customers, Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. A delegation of the Russian state tech giant Rostec will discuss the prospects of military-technical cooperation and civilian projects with its partners at the Dubai Airshow international aerospace exhibition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in mid-November, Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov told TASS on Friday.

"The Dubai Airshow is one of the largest international venues where leading world producers can demonstrate their innovations. For Russia, this is an excellent opportunity to present military and civilian innovations to foreign customers. The Rostec delegation has mapped out a schedule of meetings and negotiations where it plans to discuss both the prospects of military-technical cooperation and civilian projects with partners," the Rostec senior executive said.

The Dubai Airshow is one of the world’s largest aerospace exhibitions held once every two years. Russia has been a participant in Dubai aerospace shows since 1993. This year, 20 national pavilions at the Dubai Airshow will demonstrate over 180 aircraft of more than 1,400 producers. The Dubai aerospace show will run on November 13-17.

Tags
Russian defense industry
Russia's defense industry
Russia to feature Sapfir battle-tested counter-drone system at Dubai aerospace show
It was earlier reported that the Sapfir counter-drone system had been tested in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine to shield Russian combat engineer units
Read more
Over 100 Russian athletes opt to change their sports citizenship — sports official
"As many as 55 Olympians have changed their sports citizenship and this figure exceeds 100 if we include non-Olympic sports," Russian Deputy Sports Minister Alexey Morozov said
Read more
No limits for Kiev, up to nuclear terrorism — Russian Foreign Ministry
The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova reported that on the evening of October 26, the Ukrainian military deliberately attacked the Kursk nuclear power plant using three unmanned aerial vehicles, one of the UAVs filled with explosives crashed into a dry container storage facility, damaging its walls
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy praises UNGA’s Middle East resolution as triumph of ‘common sense’
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian command post in Zaporozhye area over past day
It is also reported that the Russian military inflicted damage on Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 60 enemy troops over the past day
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry renames peacekeepers’ operation area in Karabakh
In order to ensure road traffic security, two posts were deployed in the Khankendi (Stepanakert) area
Read more
Lavrov doubts talks on two-state solution for Palestine, Israel could take place now
According to Russia’s top diplomat, they will hardly engage right now
Read more
UK minister’s words about Hamas delegation’s visit to Moscow offensive – Russian embassy
The diplomatic mission believes that Grant Shapps is “like a magician, trying to divert attention from London’s own unbalanced line in the Middle East settlement”
Read more
Ukrainian troops abandon several strongholds near Artyomovsk, says DPR
Russian forces are also thwarting the Ukrainian army’s attempts to regain lost positions, Yan Gagin said
Read more
Israel confirms hitting Gaza Strip `from air, ground and sea’ — ambassador to Russia
Alexander Ben Zvi noted that it has not been a large-scale offensive yet
Read more
Japan regrets Russia's withdrawal from agreement to assist reduction of nuclear weapons
On November 9, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the order to terminate the document
Read more
Currency sales by top exporters growing to $12.5 bln in October
Ruble strengthening was also promoted by key rate lifting to 15% per annum
Read more
Putin thanks Interior Ministry personnel for courage during special military operation
"Today, I would like to thank the senior officers and personnel of the Interior Ministry and its civilian staff for their effective and professional work, as well as the courage and heroism of the Interior Ministry officers during the special military operation," Russian President said
Read more
Ukraine trying to recruit more women to compensate for losses — media
According to the data from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, about 43,000 women are currently serving in the Ukrainian army, which is about 40% more than in 2021
Read more
Germany pulls its Patriot air defense systems from Poland — DPA
Germany provided Poland with US-made Patriot missile defense systems earlier this year
Read more
Russian forces destroy US-made howitzer, amassed Ukrainian troops in Kherson area
The Russian battlegroup’s strikes killed 46 and wounded two Ukrainian soldiers
Read more
Lavrov cautions world against crisis for `decades, if not ages’ in Gaza
Russian Foreign Minister said as he urged humanitarian efforts to rescue the Gaza population
Read more
Some 410,000 people sign up to serve in Russian army this year — Medvedev
According to the Russian security council deputy chairman, this work is progressing fairly well
Read more
Israeli jets strike military sites in two Syrian regions — Russian officer
Vadim Kulit added that three Syrian servicemen were wounded in the Latakia province as the positions of the Syrian government forces were attacked with two grenades dropped from drones
Read more
FACTBOX: Background on Russia-Kazakhstan relations
To date, the countries have concluded more than 350 separate treaties and agreements covering various fields
Read more
Israel to implement four-hour humanitarian pauses starting on November 9 — White House
Washington believes "these pauses are a step in the right direction, particularly to help ensure that civilians have an opportunity to reach safer areas"
Read more
Ukrainian drone attacks factory in Russia’s Kursk Region
There were no casualties
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine helps US to revive its domestic industries — State Department
Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien believes that "now is not the time to leave," as Kiev is supposedly winning
Read more
Over 100 airplanes deliver humanitarian aid for Gaza via Egypt to date
It is specified that the aid was provided by 29 countries and 13 regional and international organizations
Read more
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Middle East on Friday — office of Secretary General
The meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question will be held at 03:00 p.m. local time
Read more
US destroys Europe, but continues to buy materials, uranium from Russia — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister added that businesses in European countries lost at least 250 bln euro due to Western sanctions imposed against Moscow
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian troops, equipment in 118 areas over past day
Russian forces neutralized two Ukrainian subversive groups in the south Donetsk area over the past day
Read more
Denmark’s anti-Russian charges distract attention from Nord Stream probe — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that no evidence of Russia’s allegedly malicious intentions had ever been presented
Read more
About 20% of weapons sent to Kiev end up on black market – Russia’s UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky said that some of the weapons supplied to Kiev are "in the darknet, which means that it is available to anyone"
Read more
Slovak PM reiterates no support for new anti-Russian sanctions if they harm country
According to Robert Fico, Bratislava will not support the next EU anti-Russian sanctions in the field of nuclear energy
Read more
Turkey sends 10 planes with humanitarian aid for Palestine — Turkish president
Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that Ankara will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Gazans
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about attempted murder of Oleg Tsaryov
The Federal Security Service of Russia initiated a criminal case over charges of attempted murder of a public figure
Read more
Expenditures on National Projects in Russia total $24.9 bln as of November 1
According to the Finance Ministry’s data, performance is over 70% for Safe and High-Quality Roads, Labor Productivity, Education, Ecology, International Cooperation and Export, and Healthcare
Read more
Russia ready for long-term gas cooperation with Kazakhstan — Putin
"This is critical because it will provide for stability in the energy sector," the head of state added
Read more
Russian, Israeli diplomats discuss evacuation of Russians from Gaza
Special attention was paid to the effectiveness of consultations aimed at promptly resolving pressing humanitarian issues, including unlocking the process of Russian nationals’ safe exit from the Gaza Strip to Egypt through the Rafah Border Crossing, as well as releasing the hostages who are being held by Hamas, namely those who hold Russian passports, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
EU discussing 12th package of sanctions including ban on export of Russian diamonds
Ursula von der Leyen did not specify the timing of the adoption of the 12th package of sanctions
Read more
No ceasefire until hostages return home, says Israeli defense chief
There will be no ceasefire without the return of hostages, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said
Read more
Safe defense line built by Russian forces near Kremennaya in LPR — volunteer
Mikhail Zaplavnov noted that the situation in this area was quieter than it was some two to three months ago
Read more
US official confirms that Houthis shot down US MQ-9 drone off Yemeni coast
Ansar Allah movement spokesman Yahya Saria said on Wednesday its affiliated Houthi rebels have shot down a US MQ-9 reconnaissance drone over Yemeni territorial waters
Read more
Israeli army launches a strike on Syrian territory in response to drone attack in Eilat
"The Israel Defense Forces attacked an organization in Syria that launched a drone that hit a school in Eilat yesterday," the report states
Read more
Russia remains in contact with Israel, signals need to find peaceful solution — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat told BelTA in an interview
Read more
Putin offers condolences to Kazakh leader over coal mine accident in central Kazakhstan
Russian President expressed his hope that miners remaining underground would be rescued
Read more
Russia’s foreign ministry says Israel launched ground offensive in Gaza on Oct. 28
The Russian Foreign Ministry described the move as yet another stage in the escalation between Palestine and Israel.
Read more
Ukraine sends untrained civilians to die on battlefields — Medvedev
In July, the head of the regional military enlistment office in Lvov said that only 20% of the required number of persons liable for military service voluntarily agreed to join the army
Read more
US looking at ‘legitimate’ ways to replace Zelensky, former Ukrainian prime minister says
Nikolay Azarov noted that the recent events involving the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, General Valery Zaluzhny, indicate that the process of selecting a candidate was already underway
Read more
Russia withdraws from agreement with Japan regarding destruction of nuke weapons
The Russian Foreign Ministry was instructed to notify the Japanese side of the decision
Read more
US behavior regarding strategic dialogue matters looks like bipolar disorder — Russian MFA
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the Americans need "to reorganize themselves a little bit somehow and look at themselves more sensibly and soberly"
Read more
Netanyahu against idea of five-day ceasefire in exchange for freeing hostages
The sources said Israel had demanded that Hamas provide a full list of hostages complete with names, while Hamas "responded that it was unable to provide the list without a pause in the fighting"
Read more
International Criminal Court judge who issued arrest warrant for Putin wanted by Russia
The entry gives the judge’s full name - Sergio Gerardo Ugalde God·nez - and says the judge is wanted "in accordance with an article of the Russian Criminal Code"
Read more
ISS orbit raised by 2.5 kilometer ahead of Progress MS-25 launch
The maneuver was performed with the engines of the Progress MS-24 cargo spacecraft
Read more
Israeli army reports intercepting ‘suspicious target’ in skies over south of the country
Israeli air defense forces used to intercept the Patriot air defense system
Read more
Hostilities in Palestine kill more civilians than conflict in Ukraine — PM
According to the latest data, the number of victims of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has increased to 10,569
Read more
UNSC to hold meeting on protection of Ukrainian children in EU at Russia’s request
The Russian diplomat added that Foundation to Battle Injustice Chairperson Mira Terada, a Dutch journalist and an Indian rights activist would speak at the meeting, scheduled for 3:00 p.m. GMT
Read more
Court sentences accomplices in murder of journalist Dugina to one and four years in prison
The court also stripped Ivan Rybin of the special rank of police major
Read more
Ukrainian rocket strike near Makeyevka in DPR kills 63 Russian servicemen – top brass
The Kiev regime delivered a strike firing six projectiles from the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher
Read more
Israel ready to spend years to eliminate everyone involved in October 7 attack — minister
"There will be no compromise with those who harmed our citizens and murdered them," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said
Read more
Zelensky says Ukraine has plans for new counteroffensive
The Ukrainian president admitted that "there are certain difficulties now," although "some people" were counting on the quick success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive
Read more
Putin points to friendly manner of relations between Russia and Kazakhstan
The Russian president said that it would be soon ten years since the basic agreement on the good-neighborliness and alliance in the 21st century was inked by the two countries
Read more
Former Lugansk militia chief killed in car bombing
A previous attempt on Filiponenko’s life was made on February 21, when his car was also blown up
Read more
Two Ukrainian drones downed over Crimea, another one in central Russia’s Tula Region
There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure
Read more
Search mission underway for An-2 aircraft carrying 3 people in Russia’s Chukotka
Although a last known location has been established for the missing plane, it has not been detected yet
Read more
Russia, US recently held consultations on bilateral irritants, Russian diplomat says
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the Americans are "effectively blinded by hatred toward modern-day Russia, have created in this area as well. It does not put us out of balance"
Read more
US Department of State believes that Russia plays waiting game in Ukraine
Addressing the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the official was asked what Ukraine needs to be successful on the battlefield
Read more
Turkey ready to act as guarantor in resolving Gaza crisis — Erdogan
"The Muslim world needs to take a united stance and increase pressure on Israel," the Turkish presidential office statement reads
Read more
Norwegian ambassador summoned to Russian foreign ministry
The ministry slammed the actions by the Sor-Varanger municipality’s mayor, who personally removed the Russian consulate general’s wreaths, as an act of vandalism and an example of Russophobia and disrespect to the memory of fallen soldiers
Read more
Russia may downgrade diplomatic relations with US, senior diplomat says
Still, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed that Moscow did not plan to initiate the severance of diplomatic ties with Washington
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy says US deliberately seeks to escalate Ukraine conflict
Dmitry Polyansky reminded the audience of the words of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who said that the authorities in Kiev did not agree to peace during the negotiations with Moscow last March because Washington did not allow them to do so
Read more
Trophy active protection system 'toothless’ against Russian anti-tank weapons, says source
The Trophy active protection system is operational in the Israeli and US armies
Read more
Recent statements by Israeli minister confirm Israel has nuclear weapons — Russian MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, Russia regards the Israeli heritage minister’s remarks about the possibility of using nuclear weapons against the residents of the Gaza Strip as "provocative and absolutely unacceptable"
Read more
Russia not prejudiced against Armenia’s international partners — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister also noted that Western countries are "courting" Armenia as they want to have it as an ally against Russia
Read more
Moscow to prevent turning Central Asia into another bridgehead for threats — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said in an interview with BelTA
Read more
‘Blessed are the believers,’ Lavrov said about US statement on Ukraine
The foreign minister also commented on the intention of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to continue the "counter-offensive"
Read more
Four countries develop roadmap for North-South corridor — Kazakhstan’s PM
According to the press service, it will be possible to increase the corridor capacity from 10 to 15 mln metric tons by 2027
Read more
Putin arrives at Ak Orda Presidential Palace in Astana for talks with Tokayev
Following the results, the presidents will make statements to the media
Read more
Hezbollah to mobilize fighters for war against Israel unless there is ceasefire in Gaza
The report notes that the Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah agreed the ultimatum with Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, who arrived in Beirut on Tuesday
Read more
Slovak government blocks 40.3 mln euro package of military aid to Ukraine
According to Robert Fico, the country would no longer send military aid to Kiev from the warehouses of the nation’s armed forces
Read more
New coronavirus cases double in Russia in past four weeks, watchdog chief says
According to Anna Popova, coronavirus and flu peaks did not coincide in the past two years
Read more
US House committee supports draft bill on transfer of Russian assets to Kiev
According to a live broadcast on YouTube, 40 members of the committee supported the move, while two voted against it
Read more
Hamas regrets Arab countries incapable of making practical decisions on Israel
The Palestinian radical group warned that they could lose "their legitimacy in the eyes of the people and the whole world" if they find themselves "unable to offer something to the people who are fighting for their freedom and defending Islamic shrines"
Read more
Kremlin spokesman calls attention to US statements about killing Arctic LNG 2 project
"We should probably assess them through the prism of the words of Mr. [US President Joe] Biden, who once said that the US will destroy Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2", Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
EU 'dangling carrot' in front of Ukraine by promising it admission — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov сommented on the European Commission's recommendation to start negotiations with Ukraine on its admission to the European Union
Read more
UAE to curb export of some goods to Russia — Bloomberg
The UAE currently uses a list of goods and technologies, over which export control is exercised, though it is limited mainly to petrochemicals
Read more
Israeli ambassador's statement about evacuation of Russians from Gaza shocking — MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that Russia would continue to work in close coordination with all parties involved to evacuate Russian citizens from Gaza
Read more
Number of dollar billionaires in Ukraine reduced from nine to two over the year
According to the publication’s study, only Rinat Akhmetov with a fortune of $6.59 billion and Victor Pinchuk with $1.72 billion remained on this list
Read more
Erdogan set to launch 'global initiative' on Gaza — newspaper
According to the report, the Turkish leader urged a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible and efforts to put an end to the crimes being committed by Israel in the Palestinian enclave
Read more
Risks of Sweden’s NATO membership taken into account in Russia’s military planning
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko noted that the admission of Sweden to NATO had been "absolutely predictable"
Read more
Israeli defense minister says military using new methods to deal with Hamas tunnels
This will continue and improve in the coming days, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said
Read more
Three pandas safely return from U.S. to China — Xinhua
The cargo was met by animal keepers from the China Center for Conservation and Research of Giant Pandas
Read more
West will not return frozen assets until Russia compensates for special op — diplomat
Previously, US President Joe Biden filed a request to the US Congress to provide additional military and other aid to Ukraine and Israel worth about $106 billion
Read more
US attempts to suppress development of Russian oil and gas sector will fail — MFA
"I am sure that just as in the past, the current attempts through sanctions to suppress the opportunities for our development and movement forward, in particular in the oil and gas sector, including in the LNG sector - a very promising segment, the demand for these products is high - these attempts will fail," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Press review: EU opens Kiev’s long accession slog and US gets frostbite from Russian funds
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 9th
Read more
Putin says Russia, China not creating military alliances
The Russian leader noted that the two countries are cooperating quite effectively in the economic sphere
Read more
About 9,500 rockets fired at Israel since October 7, army says
The IDF stressed that "the Aerial Defense Array is deployed in the most extensive way ever and has carried out interceptions from Mount Dov in the north to the Red Sea in the south"
Read more
Russia ready to create new plants in Kazakhstan for Lada cars assembly — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that he had confirmed this intention during talks with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Read more
Militants plan to carry out drone attacks on civilian facilities in Syria — Russian army
Vadim Kulit added that the command of the Russian group of forces and the leadership of the Syrian Armed Forces would take necessary measures to prevent such attacks
Read more
Putin congratulates Interior Ministry personnel on their professional holiday
Russian President expressed confidence that the Interior Ministry officers will continue to address their assignments "in a professional and responsible manner, to honestly and faithfully serve the Fatherland, and to strengthen the high standing of the service"
Read more
Moscow shooter identified as European boxing champion Nikita Ivanov
This was reported by a representative of law enforcement agencies
Read more
NATO seeks to go beyond its geographical boundaries, violating own doctrines — Putin
The Russian president stated that Moscow and Beijing were tempering their response to Washington’s attempts to set up military and political blocs in Asia
Read more
US strike on military facility in Syria leaves nine dead
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement earlier in the day that the strike was conducted by two F-15 fighter jets of the United States and targeted a weapons storage facility
Read more
Israel has no right for self-defense in current conflict — Russian UN envoy
Nebenzya also underscored that Russia recognizes Israel’s right to ensure its security, but "it could be fully guaranteed only in case of a fair resolution of the Palestinian problem based on recognized UN Security Council resolutions"
Read more
Putin visits headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don — Kremlin
The President of Russia heard reports on the progress of a special military operation and got acquainted with new models of military equipment
Read more