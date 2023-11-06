Russia destroys five units of Ukrainian heavy equipment in ten days in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, November 6. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have destroyed more than five units of Ukrainian heavy equipment in the Zaporozhye Region over the past ten days, the region's Governor Yevgeny Balitsky told reporters at a press conference.

"In our area [in the Zaporozhye Region], more than five units of [Ukrainian] heavy equipment have been destroyed over the past ten days, including German Leopard tanks. Almost all of them were destroyed by Lancet and kamikaze drones," Balitsky said.

According to the governor, the Russian amed forces actively use modern methods of combat. The Ukrainian military, in turn, does not find a real, sufficient and worthy counter to the tactics of the Russian armed forces. "Today the enemy attacks, for the most part, not with armored vehicles, because our forces are very successful in destroying them," Balitsky said.

"They [the Ukrainian leadership] do not spare the lives of Ukrainians, the Ukrainian soldiers, but they do spare the equipment," the governor concluded.

The Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on October 30 that Kiev had lost over 90,000 servicemen, as well as about 600 tanks and 1,900 armored vehicles of various classes. On October 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had completely failed, although Kiev was preparing new active offensive operations in some parts of the front.