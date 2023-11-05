Russian forces thwart 3 Ukraine's attacks in Zaporozhye area, enemy loses up to 45 troops

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russia’s armed forces thwarted three attacks by the Ukrainian army in the Zaporozhye area, with the enemy having lost up to 45 troops, two tanks and seven armored vehicles, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye area Russian military groups together with aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrowers thwarted three attacks by Ukrainian armed forces near the settlements of Verbovoye and Rabotino of the Zaporozhye Region," the report said.

"Up to 45 troops, two tanks, seven armored vehicles and two pickups were destroyed," the ministry added.