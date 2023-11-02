US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syrian airspace 12 times in past day

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Aircraft of the US-led coalition in Syria violated the country’s airspace in the Al-Tanf area 12 times in the past 24 hours, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said on Thursday.

"A total of 12 violations were registered in the Al-Tanf area over the past day. They were committed by two pairs of F15 fighter jets, three pairs of F-16 fighters and one pair of Typhoon fighters of the coalition," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.

The official added that the coalition continued to induce air accidents or incidents through its actions, adding that this behavior causes further escalation in Syria’s airspace.