Russian military delivers strike on militant bunkers in Idlib – defense ministry

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces have delivered air strikes on underground shelters in Syria’s Idlib province, controlled by militants who attacked the Syrian army, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said on Thursday.

"In the districts of Sfukhon and Khaluba in the Idlib province, Russia’s Aerospace Forces delivered air strikes on underground shelters used by militants responsible for attacks on Syrian government troops," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.

He added that positions controlled by the Syrian military in the Idlib de-escalation zone were attacked four times in the past 24 hours. The attacks were carried out by members of the Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic Party of Turkestan terrorist groups (both outlawed in Russia). Two of them occurred in the Aleppo province and two in Latakia.