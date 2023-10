MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia’s armed forces have intercepted the attempted assault crossing of Dnieper by subversive reconnaissance units of the Ukrainian army in the Kherson Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Kherson area attempted assault crossing of Dnieper by subversive reconnaissance units of the Ukrainian army have been intercepted near the settlements of Pridneprovskoye, Tyaginka and Krynki of the Kherson Region," the ministry said.