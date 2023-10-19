FSB nabs Ukrainian saboteur in Zaporozhye area plotting attack on Russian military column

MELITOPOL, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended a Ukrainian national plotting a blast along the route of a Russian military column on instructions from Ukraine’s intelligence, the FSB press office reported on Thursday.

"Operatives of the FSB Department for the Zaporozhye Region have apprehended a Ukrainian citizen plotting a subversive act against the Russian Armed Forces. The saboteur’s activity was coordinated by the staff of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Department who supplied him with components of an explosive device," the press office said in a statement.

FSB investigators have found that the Zaporozhye Region resident plotted to plant an explosive he assembled from mortar rounds and components he received from a staffer of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Department along the route of a Russian military column’s movement. The man was apprehended before he had the time to detonate the explosive. FSB operatives seized 19 mortar rounds, a 300 g explosive and detonators at the place of the suspect’s residence, it said.

FSB investigators have instituted criminal proceedings against the apprehended individual on counts of part 3, article 30 and paragraph "a," part 2 of article 281 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Preparations for Committing a Subversive Act"), the press office reported.