MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian forces neutralized two Ukrainian reconnaissance groups in the southern Donetsk area, Oleg Chekhov, spokesman for the Battlegroup East, told TASS on Thursday.

"Two Ukrainian reconnaissance groups were neutralized south of Novomikhailovka and northwest of Priyutnoye," he said, adding that the enemy also lost a Rapira anti-tank gun and six mortars.