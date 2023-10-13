Russia to feature pilot’s life support and defensive suite at Dubai Airshow

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will feature the pilot’s indigenous life support and defensive suite at the Dubai Airshow 2023 international aerospace exhibition, the company’s press office reported on Friday.

"Rosoboronexport will demonstrate the pilot’s life support and defensive suite at the Dubai Airshow 2023 international aerospace exhibition. The new export product is designed for the flight personnel of fixed-and rotary-wing aircraft who have ejected or found themselves on terrain after an emergency landing. It was designed by Rosoboronexport specialists in interaction with pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces and also with specialized gear producers based on the experience gained in real combat conditions. The suite is similar to the gear used in the Russian Armed Forces but is composed of the products of alternative manufacturers," the press office said in a statement.

"At the Dubai Airshow 2023, we will feature for the first time this unique suite fully made of indigenous materials that have been battle-tested," the press office quoted Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev as saying.

Pilot’s life support and defensive suite

The pilot’s life support and defensive suite that Rosoboronexport will feature at the Dubai Airshow for external markets is thematically divided into four clusters: the functional uniform, the individual protection and survival gear, communications and observation tools and self-defense means, the company explained.

The first cluster comprises combat trousers, a shirt and footwear. The complete set options offered for any climatic and weather conditions are designed for a temperature range of +50 degrees to -50 degrees Celsius. In addition, the cluster of personal belongings offers a tactical pouch for a portable emergency supply stock and the gear with ammunition, life support, first aid kit and compact Lebedev pistol holder pouches.

The individual protection and survival gear includes a plate carrier vest and two types of armored plates for it: a ceramic plate and an UHMW PE (ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene) plate, and also an upgraded ZSh-7 protective helmet. This cluster also offers a portable emergency supply stock selected with account taken of the experience of pilots’ survival in real combat conditions. It contains a first aid kit, dry rations, a hook with a nylon line, a knife and other gear.

The communications and observation equipment comprises an R-187 Azart radio with its gear, a PN-21K night vision monocular and GEO-ONV1-01M night vision goggles for helicopter pilots.