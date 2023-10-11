Russia’s defense chief inspects production, repair of cargo aircraft in Ulyanovsk

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu visited the Il-Aviastar plant in Ulyanovsk in central Russia where he inspected the production of the Il-76MD-90A freighter and the repair of the An-124-100 cargo aircraft.

"During a working visit to the city of Ulyanovsk, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu inspected work to implement state defense orders at the Il-Aviastar plant of the United Aircraft Building Corporation, a subsidiary of Rostec State Corporation," the Russian Defense Ministry reported. "The Russian defense minister inspected the process of building Il-76MD-90A freighters and work to repair the An-124-100 aircraft," the ministry added.

Shoigu also held a working meeting in which he pointed to "an almost manifold" increase in the workload of Russian military cargo aviation amid the special military operation saying that it continued to rise.