MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces tried to attack near Novodonetskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic and Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, but suffered losses and retreated, Eastern Battlegroup Spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS.

"In the South Donetsk area, the eastern battlegroup, supported by artillery and aviation, repulsed an attack of two groups of enemy infantry in the direction west of Novodonetskoye and four attacks in the direction of Priyutnoye. The enemy was unsuccessful and withdrew after suffering losses. In addition, a Ukrainian reconnaissance group was eliminated near Priyutnoye," he said.

According to Chekhov, the Russian forces destroyed an enemy mortar unit north of Nikolskoye. In addition, aviation and artillery hit temporary staging areas and areas of concentration of personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian 79th airborne assault brigade in Novomikhailovka, the 72nd mechanized brigade in Konstantinovka, Vodyanoye and northwest of Nikolskoye, the 128th territorial defense brigade near Staromayorskoye, and the 58th motorized infantry brigade in the areas of Urozhaynoye and Novodonetskoye.