Russian defense minister condemns terrorist attack on military college in Syria

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a military institution in Syria and expressed condolences to Syrian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas.

"I would like to express my most sincere condolences to you over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack on a military school in the city of Homs in the Syrian Arab Republic, which caused numerous human casualties," Shoigu said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, "the Russian defense chief strongly condemned this manifestation of terrorism, which killed many women and children."

"We share the pain and sorrow of the Syrian people who lost their loved ones in this brutal attack, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Shoigu added.

On October 5, terrorists attacked a military college in Homs, Syria. The attack using drones took place on the training ground at the conclusion of the ceremony promoting the cadets to officer ranks. According to the Syrian Health Ministry's latest data, 89 people, including five children, were killed in the attack, and 277 people were injured. The country has declared a three-day mourning period for the victims.