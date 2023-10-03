Turkey arrests over 900 people on suspicion of terrorism

ANKARA, October 3. /TASS/. Turkey's security forces have detained more than 900 people on suspicion of involvement in terrorism as part of the large-scale operation Heroes, which was announced earlier by the country’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

"As part of Operation Heroes, which is taking place in 64 provinces, 928 people have been detained and 744 units of unregistered weapons have been confiscated," the minister said in a statement.

Meanwhile, more than 110 suspected members of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) have been detained over the past 24 hours, local media reported.

The operations are being carried out after the terrorist attack near the Turkish Interior Ministry building in Ankara, which was claimed by the PKK. On October 1, two terrorists drove up to the gates of the building and one of them detonated explosives at the guard post. There was an exchange of fire that resulted in the neutralization of the second terrorist. Two police officers were lightly wounded. The Interior Ministry established that one of the attackers was a member of the PKK.