MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Ukraine intends to bolster the efficiency of its air defense forces in its northern regions by stationing additional mobile groups there, Ukrainian Joint Forces Commander Sergey Nayev said.

"In the northern operations zone, measures are being taken jointly with the heads of regional military administrations to increase the number of mobile firing groups. This will be needed to enhance the efficiency of the air defense system," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Nayev, among other things, the move will help protect the country’s power facilities.

Ukraine adjoins Belarus to the north and northwest as the two former Soviet republics share a 1,084-km-long border. Andrey Demchenko, spokesman for Ukraine’s State Border Control Service, has regularly reported that the situation remains stable there. However, Ukrainian units have been digging dugouts and installing barriers as they use unmanned aerial vehicles for reconnaissance purposes. In November, Ukrainian officials said a concrete fence nearly 3 km long had been installed in the Volyn Region on the border with Belarus. And Nayev announced plans in July to fortify positions and engineering barriers in the Volyn, Zhitomir and Rovno regions.