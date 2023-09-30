Russian forces destroy military train loading point in Nikolayev Region

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces destroyed a Marine brigade train loading post in the Nikolay Region with a missile strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Russian reconnaissance means discovered a loading point of a train carrying armored vehicles of the 38th Marine Brigade, intended for reinforcement of Ukrainian forces on the contact line. Target coordinates were promptly forwarded to the ground-based missile crew, which carried out a precision strike. The strike resulted in the loading point destroyed," the Ministry said, publishing video footage of the strike.