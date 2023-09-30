DONETSK, September 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces used chemical munitions in an attack on Russian positions near Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Yan Gagin, advisor to the DPR head, told TASS.

"The enemy has repeatedly used chemical munitions. I experienced it myself in Volnovakha and Mariupol. Later, troops suffered from them in Ugledar and Artyomovsk. And now, they [Ukrainian forces] have used these weapons near Gorlovka. Commanders on the ground say that the Ukrainian armed forces are conducting heavy artillery strikes, using shells filled with a substance that causes suffocation, watery eyes, nausea, throat swelling and skin irritation," Gagin pointed out.

The chief of the Tsar Wolves military research center told TASS in late May that Ukrainian troops had used chemical munitions in an attack on Russian positions in the Zaporozhye area.