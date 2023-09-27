Shoigu expects Tactical Missiles Corporation to step up production — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has noted high production rates demonstrated by the Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV). At the same time, he hopes that the production pace will increase further in certain areas, the Defense Ministry has said.

Shoigu noted that KTRV was developing modern aviation weapons, including high accuracy ones.

"The KTRV corporation is a frontrunner. We very much hope that the gained rates will be maintained not only in 2024, but further on, and that in some areas they will be increased. Currently our joint work is yielding results. We have achieved an increase in production not by several percentage points, but several-fold. All this is in great demand in the zone of our special military operation," he emphasized.

Shoigu said he was going to review in detail the new products presented today. In addition, the meeting is expected to raise the issue of support, apart from ways of resolving financial issues through the state defense order.

"Naturally, there are other issues concerning specialists who were attracted from other enterprises, from other cities and from other regions. Quite young people are accomplishing very serious and important tasks," Shoigu noted.

The Defense Ministry added that Shoigu had looked into progress in implementing the state defense order at the Tactical Missiles Corporation in the Moscow Region in March 2023. During the inspection, the corporation was tasked with building up the rate of output this year and doubling the production of high accuracy weapons.