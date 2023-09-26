Transnistrian experts say missile fragments that fell in Moldova belonged to S-300 system

CHISINAU, September 26. /TASS/. The military of the unrecognized republic of Transnistria has confirmed that the missile fragments that were found on Monday belonged to an S-300 system, Oleg Belyakov, co-chair of the united control commission for managing the peacekeeping operation, told Transnistria’s President Vadim Krasnoselsky.

"It has been documented that damaging agents of an S-300 missile were found in Chitcani. Fragments were marked as manufactured in 1968," the presidential press service quoted him as saying.

According to Transnistria’s Interior Ministry, missile fragments were found in his vegetable garden by a resident of the village of Chitcani. The man said he had heard the sound of something heavy falling on the ground at about two in the morning. No one was hurt.

Moldova’s authorities refrained from commenting on the incident, saying that they have no verified information about what happened on the Dniester’s left bank, an area they don’t control.

Earlier, four instances of fragments of Ukrainian missiles falling on Moldova’s territory were reported. Following one of these incidents, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry expressed protest to Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov. Later, a Russian embassy employee was expelled from the country.

The united control commission comprising delegations from Russia, Moldova, and Transnistria, is tasked with steering the peacekeeping operation.