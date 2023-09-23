Russian air defense forces destroy 257 Ukrainian drones in past week — top brass

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces and radioelectronic warfare systems downed almost 260 Ukrainian drones and intercepted nearly 50 HIMARS rockets in the past week, according to a report from the Russian Defense Ministry.

"In the past week, [Russian] air defense forces and radioelectronic warfare systems destroyed or jammed 257 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and intercepted 46 HIMARS rockets, nine Storm Shadow cruise missiles, two JDAM air bombs and three HARM anti-radar missiles," Russia’s defense agency said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 477 Ukrainian warplanes, 249 combat helicopters, 7,067 unmanned aerial vehicles, 438 surface-to-air missile systems, 12,071 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,154 multiple rocket launchers, 6,502 field artillery guns and mortars and 13,351 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.