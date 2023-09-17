Ceasefire violation reported in Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian peacekeepers

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. One ceasefire violation was reported in Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian peacekeepers, the Russian defense ministry said in a regular bulletin on the activities of the peacekeeping contingent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone on Sunday.

"A ceasefire violation was reported in the Askeran district. No casualties were reported," it said, adding that a probe is underway.

It also said that patrols were conducted along four routes in the Shusha, Mardakert, and Martuni districts.

Apart from that, according to the ministry, adding that Russian peacekeepers continue round-the-clock monitoring of the ceasefire at 30 observation posts.