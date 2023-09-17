Ukraine loses up to 170 troops, electronic warfare station in south Donetsk area

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated up to 170 Ukrainian troops and an electronic warfare station in the south Donetsk area in the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Units of the Russian battlegroup East together with aviation and artillery repulsed three attacks by the enemy near Staromayorskoye in the DPR and Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye region in 24 hours, according to the ministry.

"Attacks by aviation and artillery inflicted damage on clusters of personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade near the city of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the 108th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Voskresenka of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses reached up to 170 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, five vehicles, as well as an electronic warfare station," the ministry said.